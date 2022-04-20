Dr. Mark Dang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Dang, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Dang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Temecula Valley Hospital.
Dr. Dang works at
Locations
-
1
Temecula Valley Cardiology25405 Hancock Ave Ste 216, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 698-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Temecula Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dang?
I find Dr Dang an excellent listener and always on top of my care.
About Dr. Mark Dang, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1396783585
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- SUNY Buffalo-Millard Filmore Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dang works at
Dr. Dang has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dang speaks Vietnamese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.