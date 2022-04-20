Overview

Dr. Mark Dang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Temecula Valley Hospital.



Dr. Dang works at Temecula Valley Cardiology in Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.