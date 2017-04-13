See All Radiation Oncologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Mark D'Andrea, MD

Radiation Oncology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark D'Andrea, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham.

Dr. D'Andrea works at Gulf Coast Oncology Associates in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gulf Coast Oncology Associates, PA
    12811 Beamer Rd, Houston, TX 77089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 474-1414

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Adolescent Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
High-Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Joint Cancer Chevron Icon
Limb Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mammography Services Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Muscle Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Cancer Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Thymus Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Humana Veterans
    • Medicaid
    • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Texas Children's Health Plan
    • Texas True Choice
    • Texas Workers' Compensation
    • Triwest
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UnitedHealthcare Benefits of Texas
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 13, 2017
    Dr D'Andrea has been a great help and blessing throughout my diagnostic testing process. I was referred by my physician and im very happy I was. the staff is helpful and accommodating in my needs and with my schedule.
    Frank in Spring, TX — Apr 13, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark D'Andrea, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1326081993
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Tex Med Br
    Medical Education
    • Ponce School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark D'Andrea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Andrea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. D'Andrea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. D'Andrea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. D'Andrea works at Gulf Coast Oncology Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. D'Andrea’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Andrea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Andrea.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Andrea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Andrea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

