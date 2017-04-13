Dr. Mark D'Andrea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Andrea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark D'Andrea, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark D'Andrea, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham.
Gulf Coast Oncology Associates, PA12811 Beamer Rd, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (713) 474-1414
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Superior HealthPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Texas True Choice
- Texas Workers' Compensation
- Triwest
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- UnitedHealthcare Benefits of Texas
- WellCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr D'Andrea has been a great help and blessing throughout my diagnostic testing process. I was referred by my physician and im very happy I was. the staff is helpful and accommodating in my needs and with my schedule.
About Dr. Mark D'Andrea, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1326081993
- University Tex Med Br
- Ponce School of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. D'Andrea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D'Andrea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Andrea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Andrea works at
Dr. D'Andrea speaks Italian and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Andrea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Andrea.
