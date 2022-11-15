Overview

Dr. Mark D Alise, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. D Alise works at UMC Neurosurgery Clinic in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Cauda Equina Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.