Dr. Mark Dailey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Dailey, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Avon, CT. They completed their fellowship with BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Dailey works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group80 Fisher Dr, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 674-0088
Hospital Affiliations
- Windham Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dailey is a great doc who explains everything to you, so you understand the issue without a lot of medical jargon. He is very thorough. If more testing is needed, he will explain what it is and why it's needed. I would Highly recommend him to anyone! I'm very thankfull I was refered to him!
About Dr. Mark Dailey, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1689600629
Education & Certifications
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dailey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dailey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dailey works at
Dr. Dailey has seen patients for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Lymphosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.