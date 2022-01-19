Dr. Dacey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Dacey, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Dacey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Parker, CO. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts Eye Research and Surgery Institiution
Dr. Dacey works at
Locations
1
Parker - Lincoln Medical Center11960 Lioness Way Ste 290, Parker, CO 80134 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Englewood850 Englewood Pkwy Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80110 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
3
Clinical Research Department255 S Routt St Ste 200, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I traveled to Dr. Dacey for advice about treatment options for my uncommon eye disease. His team conducted all tests in a professional and well paced manner. Dr. Dacey described the pros and cons of three treatment options, and said he would work with my out-of-state medical team. His excellent staff gave me patient portal access and has since swiftly answered every question I've emailed.
About Dr. Mark Dacey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1245433259
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye Research and Surgery Institiution
- University Of Texas Southwestern (Parkland Memorial Hospital)
- Presbyterian Hospital
- Duke University
- Ophthalmology
