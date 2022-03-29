Overview

Dr. Mark Dabagia, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview Regional Medical Center, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Van Wert County Hospital.



Dr. Dabagia works at Parkview Health Urology in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Van Wert, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.