Dr. Mark Currie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Currie, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center and Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski.
Dr. Currie works at
Locations
LewisGale Physicians - Oncology1802 Braeburn Dr Fl 2, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 210-3550Monday9:00am - 3:30pmTuesday9:00am - 3:30pmThursday9:00am - 3:30pmFriday9:00am - 3:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
About Dr. Mark Currie, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1700862273
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Currie has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Vitamin B Deficiency
