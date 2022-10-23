Overview

Dr. Mark Cunningham, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.



Dr. Cunningham works at USC Cardiothoracic Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary), Aortic Valve Surgery and Aortic Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.