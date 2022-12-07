Dr. Mark Cullen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cullen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Cullen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Cullen, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They graduated from Temple University - Philadelphia PA and is affiliated with Frisbie Memorial Hospital and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.
Dr. Cullen works at
Locations
Seacoast Orthopedics & Sports Medicine67 Corporate Dr Fl 2, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 742-2007
Georgia Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Surgery6340 Sugarloaf Pkwy Ste 375, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions (800) 555-1212
The Dalles office551 Lone Pine Blvd Ste 302, The Dalles, OR 97058 Directions (541) 506-6500
Hood River Office33 Nichols Pkwy Ste 200, Hood River, OR 97031 Directions (541) 506-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Frisbie Memorial Hospital
- Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Moda Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
My son recently broke his ankle and was treated by Dr. Cullen. Dr. Cullen was fantastic at communicating with my 13-year-old in a way that would deliver some really disappointing news in the best possible light. He is very clear with his treatment plans, kind, empathetic, and personable. The office on Pease also runs like a well-oiled machine and you aren't stuck there wasting your day away. After our second visit, my son got in the car and said, "He is a really great Doctor!" There you have it - my son and I highly recommend Dr. Cullen!
About Dr. Mark Cullen, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1497722219
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center Fellow
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- University Of Cincinnati Hosp
- Temple University - Philadelphia PA
- Bucknell University
