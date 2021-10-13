Dr. Mark Cua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Cua, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Cua, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They completed their residency with Phillippine General Hospital Manila|Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
Dr. Cua works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Heart Institute of Brownsville213 HEART DR, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (956) 504-3278
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
- Valley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cua?
Excellent doctor who takes into account his patient opinion
About Dr. Mark Cua, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1841284668
Education & Certifications
- Phillippine General Hospital Manila|Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cua has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cua accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cua works at
Dr. Cua has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cua. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cua.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.