Overview

Dr. Mark Cruciani, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center and Wayne Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cruciani works at MARK CRUCIANI, MD in Scranton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), Arthritis and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.