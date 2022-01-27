See All Plastic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Mark Crispin, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (58)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Dr. Mark Crispin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Crispin works at Crispin Plastic Surgery - Mark Crispin, MD in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Crispin Plastic Surgery
    5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 257-0064

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Hernia
Abdominal Skin Laxity
Acne Scars
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Bags Under Eyes Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Asymmetry Chevron Icon
Breast Implant Malposition Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast, Unilateral Giant Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Double Chin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Facial Asymmetries Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Jowl Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Protruding Ears Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Surgical Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 27, 2022
    I can't say enough good things about Crispin plastic surgery! After meeting with multiple surgeons I have come to realize first impressions are everything. From the first initial consultation he made me feel so comfortable and no question was off limits to him! He was very honest about every question and concern that I had! Of course it wouldn't be a proper review without a shoutout to his staff Mary Cat (his nurse) and Jennifer ( his coordinator) they are both such amazing woman who just tie the whole experience together for me , when I walked out of the consultation there was no doubt in my mind Dr.Crispin would be the one performing my surgery. I am now 3 months post-op from my implants and breast lift and I am beyond thrilled with my results! Thank you Dr.Crispin and Staff!!
    Nova — Jan 27, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Crispin, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699730705
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
    Residency
    • Med University SC
    Internship
    • Georgia Baptist Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Crispin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crispin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crispin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crispin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crispin works at Crispin Plastic Surgery - Mark Crispin, MD in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Crispin’s profile.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Crispin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crispin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crispin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crispin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

