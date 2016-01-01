Overview

Dr. Mark Cripe, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Dublin Methodist Hospital, Marion General Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, Ohiohealth O'Bleness Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Cripe works at OhioHealth Breast & Cancer Surgeons in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.