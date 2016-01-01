Overview

Dr. Mark Crick, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Candler County Hospital and East Georgia Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Crick works at Internal Medicine Associates Of East Georgia in Statesboro, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.