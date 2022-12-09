Overview

Dr. Mark Creighton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hampton Bays, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center.



Dr. Creighton works at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Hampton Bays, NY with other offices in Riverhead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.