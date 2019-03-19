See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Mark Crawford, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mark Crawford, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mark Crawford, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center, Presbyterian Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Crawford works at Optum - New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    DaVita Medical Group - New Mexico (Pain Medicine)
    2901 Transport St SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 262-7724
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    ABQ Health Partners Center for Pain Management
    5310 Homestead Rd NE Ste 201, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 262-0050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lovelace Medical Center
  • Presbyterian Hospital
  • Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Crawford?

    Mar 19, 2019
    Dr. Crawford is great at what he does, and i wouldnt trust another spine surgeon the way i do, him.
    — Mar 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Crawford, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Crawford, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Crawford to family and friends

    Dr. Crawford's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Crawford

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Crawford, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Crawford, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619970654
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • 12/31/2016
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Crawford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crawford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crawford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crawford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crawford works at Optum - New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Crawford’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Crawford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crawford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crawford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crawford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Crawford, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.