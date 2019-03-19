Dr. Mark Crawford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crawford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Crawford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Crawford, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center, Presbyterian Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Crawford works at
Locations
DaVita Medical Group - New Mexico (Pain Medicine)2901 Transport St SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 262-7724Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
ABQ Health Partners Center for Pain Management5310 Homestead Rd NE Ste 201, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 262-0050
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Presbyterian Hospital
- Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Crawford is great at what he does, and i wouldnt trust another spine surgeon the way i do, him.
About Dr. Mark Crawford, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1619970654
Education & Certifications
- 12/31/2016
- University of Arizona
