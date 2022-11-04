Overview

Dr. Mark Crabtree, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baxter Regional Medical Center and Cox Medical Center South.



Dr. Crabtree works at Champaign Dental Group in Springfield, MO with other offices in Mountain Home, AR and Harrison, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.