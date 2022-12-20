See All Urologists in Frederick, MD
Dr. Mark Coyne, MD is an Urology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.

Dr. Coyne works at COYNE MARK X MD OFFICE in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Mark X Coyne MD
    186 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 104, Frederick, MD 21702 (301) 695-6466

  • Frederick Health Hospital

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 20, 2022
    This is not about a visit! This is about being able to get my prescription sent to my pharmacy even as Dr Coyne is recovering. To me this says tons about Dr Coyne, his friendly staff and his efficient answering service. It was team work at its best when I needed it the most. Thank you again!!!
    Dennis Kan — Dec 20, 2022
    • Urology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1851393896
    • UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Urology
    Dr. Mark Coyne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coyne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coyne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coyne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coyne works at COYNE MARK X MD OFFICE in Frederick, MD. View the full address on Dr. Coyne’s profile.

    Dr. Coyne has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coyne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Coyne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coyne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coyne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coyne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

