Overview

Dr. Mark Cossentino, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Cossentino works at Providence Gastroenterology and Liver Associates in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.