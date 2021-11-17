Dr. Corso has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Corso, MD
Dr. Mark Corso, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates4745 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 134, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 738-5300
Endoscopy Center of Delaware1090 Old Churchmans Rd, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 892-2710
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
xl10 years ago ,diagnosis from endo and colo was right as being gastroparesis and sent me to a hospital that does this type of help with the medds and other procedures, i am diagnosed absolutely gastroparesis with gastric pacemaker that is inoperational. it stopped 4 years ago, they told me ten years at the hospital on that battery.Medtronic was telling me 7 years, no wonder, i have had it for 10 years , big mistake they told me. But that i have all kinds of problems gastro wise , I need a good doc like Dr Corso, there are none better ,it only last seven years ,no wonder im in pain and all, but it really didnt help at all! Not getting it replaced , not having it removed , NO more worthless surgerys, but he was right ,Dr Corso is the best! Sincerly Kenneth D Ruledge Jr New address after Dec 6th 2021 is as follows 405 S. Erin Ave. Felton Delaware 19943 residential home phone 1 302 270 0117
About Dr. Mark Corso, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corso has seen patients for Constipation, Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Corso speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Corso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corso.
