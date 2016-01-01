See All Dermatologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Mark Correa, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mark Correa, MD

Dermatology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mark Correa, MD is a dermatologist in Austin, TX. He currently practices at Southwest Skin Cancer & Vein Clinic. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Correa is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Skin and Vein Center Pllc
    4419 Frontier Trl Ste 110, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 444-7208
  2. 2
    Southwest Dermatology
    211B N FM 1626 Ste 1A, Buda, TX 78610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 226-0040

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Mark Correa, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1962864488
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Patient Satisfaction

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Correa?

Photo: Dr. Mark Correa, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Correa, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Correa to family and friends

Dr. Correa's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Correa

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Correa, MD.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Correa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Correa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Correa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Correa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Correa.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Correa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Correa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.