Dr. Mark Corbett, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Corbett, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Audubon Hospital and Norton Hospital.

Dr. Corbett works at Family Allergy & Asthma in Elizabethtown, KY with other offices in Louisville, KY, Campbellsville, KY, Frankfort, KY and Georgetown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Allergy & Asthma - Elizabethtown, KY
    2407 Ring Rd Ste 100, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 429-8585
  2. 2
    Family Allergy & Asthma - Louisville, KY - Goss Avenue
    1261 Goss Ave, Louisville, KY 40217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 434-3809
  3. 3
    Family Allergy & Asthma - Campbellsville, KY
    111 Wildflower Ln # A, Campbellsville, KY 42718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 429-8585
  4. 4
    Family Allergy & Asthma - Frankfort, KY
    7800 John Davis Dr Ste 440, Frankfort, KY 40601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 871-3118
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Georgetown Office
    200 Bevins Ln Ste Bb, Georgetown, KY 40324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 635-6937

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norton Audubon Hospital
  • Norton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy

Treatment frequency



Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 01, 2022
    Dr. Corbett is very dedicated to seeing that his patients get the best care. He listens and makes a plan on the kind of treatment needed to help his patients feel better and improve their quality of life. I would recommend him to family and friends.
    — Nov 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Corbett, MD
    About Dr. Mark Corbett, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528064508
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Louisville
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Ala
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Ala
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Vanderbilt Uni (Nashville Tn)
    Undergraduate School

