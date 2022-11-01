Dr. Mark Corbett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corbett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Corbett, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Corbett, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Audubon Hospital and Norton Hospital.
Locations
Family Allergy & Asthma - Elizabethtown, KY2407 Ring Rd Ste 100, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (502) 429-8585
Family Allergy & Asthma - Louisville, KY - Goss Avenue1261 Goss Ave, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 434-3809
Family Allergy & Asthma - Campbellsville, KY111 Wildflower Ln # A, Campbellsville, KY 42718 Directions (502) 429-8585
Family Allergy & Asthma - Frankfort, KY7800 John Davis Dr Ste 440, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions (502) 871-3118Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Georgetown Office200 Bevins Ln Ste Bb, Georgetown, KY 40324 Directions (502) 635-6937
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Audubon Hospital
- Norton Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Corbett is very dedicated to seeing that his patients get the best care. He listens and makes a plan on the kind of treatment needed to help his patients feel better and improve their quality of life. I would recommend him to family and friends.
About Dr. Mark Corbett, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528064508
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- University Ala
- U Ala
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Vanderbilt Uni (Nashville Tn)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corbett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corbett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corbett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corbett has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corbett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Corbett speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Corbett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corbett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corbett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corbett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.