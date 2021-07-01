Overview

Dr. Mark Corazza, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Corazza works at Alan L. Rosenblum MD Inc. in Santa Barbara, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.