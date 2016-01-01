Dr. Mark Coppess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coppess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Coppess, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Coppess, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.
Stern Cardiovascular Foundation Inc7362 Southcrest Pkwy, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (901) 271-1000
Stern Cardiovascular Foundation Inc.8060 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 271-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- In University School Of Med
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Dr. Coppess has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coppess accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coppess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coppess has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coppess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Coppess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coppess.
