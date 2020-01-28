Overview

Dr. Mark Copen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Copen works at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.