Dr. Mark Cooper, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mark Cooper, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their residency with Baylor College Med|Med University SC

Dr. Cooper works at The Surgical Clinic in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Mastectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Surgical Clinic
    410 42nd Ave N Ste 400, Nashville, TN 37209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 378-3380

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Mastectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Aspiration of Breast Cysts Chevron Icon
Benign Breast Disorders Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancerphobia Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Central Line Insertion Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Endocrine Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Familial Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroid Goitre Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mammosite Catheter Insertion Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Oncoplastic Surgery Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Paget's Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Partial Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Radiation-Related Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sentinel Node Biopsy Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • PHCS
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 07, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Mark Cooper for five years. I can’t say enough about what a wonderful experience my visits have been. He has a very caring approach towards his clients and his staff are great too. Any visit to a surgeon is a time of anxiety, but Dr Cooper leaves you feeling important and informed. 5+ stars
    K. Haley — Sep 07, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Cooper, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497752489
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Med|Med University SC
    Residency

