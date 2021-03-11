Dr. Mark Connolly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connolly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Connolly, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Connolly, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with University of Chicago
Dr. Connolly works at
Locations
AMITA Health Medical Group General Surgery Chicago331 W Surf St Ste 714, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 472-3427Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Connolly has operated on my Dad twice, my Dad felt extremely comfortable with him. First surgery was pre covid, second last week. Dr. Connolly is extremely comforting, he is an amazing Dr. He truly cares about his patients.
About Dr. Mark Connolly, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1033162839
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Northwestern U Affl-Columbu
- Columbus Hosp
- General Surgery
Dr. Connolly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connolly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connolly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Connolly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connolly.
