Overview

Dr. Mark Comaratta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Comaratta works at Montana Retina Consultants in Bozeman, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.