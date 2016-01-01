Dr. Mark Comaratta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Comaratta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Comaratta, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Comaratta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Comaratta works at
Locations
Mark R Comaratta MD PC1940 W Dickerson St Ste E-102, Bozeman, MT 59718 Directions (406) 284-2370
Hospital Affiliations
- Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Comaratta, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1144286121
Education & Certifications
- Cornell U Med Ctr-NY Hosp
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Comaratta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Comaratta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Comaratta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Comaratta has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Comaratta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Comaratta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Comaratta.
