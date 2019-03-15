Overview

Dr. Mark Colquitt, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee Health Science Center and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Colquitt works at Foothills Weight Loss Specialists in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.