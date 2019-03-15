See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Mark Colquitt, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mark Colquitt, MD

Bariatric Surgery
3 (15)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mark Colquitt, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee Health Science Center and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Colquitt works at Foothills Weight Loss Specialists in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foothills Weight Loss Specialists
    1819 Clinch Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 984-3413
  2. 2
    Trustees Tower
    501 19th St Ste 304, Knoxville, TN 37916 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 984-3413

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Obesity
Gallstones
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Duodenal Switch and SIPS Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Colquitt?

    Mar 15, 2019
    Dr. Colquitt is very nice and cares for his patients. He is very knowledgeable about bariatric surgery. I highly recommend him to anyone I talk to!
    — Mar 15, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Colquitt, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Colquitt, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Colquitt to family and friends

    Dr. Colquitt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Colquitt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Colquitt, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Colquitt, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841307295
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Yale Univ Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Mary's Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Tennessee Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Tennessee
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Colquitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colquitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Colquitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Colquitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Colquitt works at Foothills Weight Loss Specialists in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Colquitt’s profile.

    Dr. Colquitt has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colquitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Colquitt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colquitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colquitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colquitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Colquitt, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.