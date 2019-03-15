Dr. Mark Colquitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colquitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Colquitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Colquitt, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee Health Science Center and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Colquitt works at
Locations
Foothills Weight Loss Specialists1819 Clinch Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 984-3413
Trustees Tower501 19th St Ste 304, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 984-3413
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Colquitt is very nice and cares for his patients. He is very knowledgeable about bariatric surgery. I highly recommend him to anyone I talk to!
About Dr. Mark Colquitt, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1841307295
Education & Certifications
- Yale Univ Hosp
- St Mary's Hospital
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center
- University of Tennessee
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colquitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colquitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colquitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colquitt has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colquitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Colquitt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colquitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colquitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colquitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.