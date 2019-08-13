Dr. Mark Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Collins, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Collins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Collins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Douglas D. Lorimer M.d. P.A.1000 9th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 927-2329
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Collins?
Excellent The entire staff was a God send !! Dr.Collins was incredible!!! He saved our sons life . He was on the ball and one step ahead of the game the whole time!! There would b no way of repaying him back for all that he did above and beyond for our son!!!!! Dr.Collins is one hell of a surgeon !!!! The entire trauma team is the absolute best!!! We are all very fortunate to have that kind of care in Fort Worth Texas!!!!
About Dr. Mark Collins, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1184641797
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.