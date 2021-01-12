Dr. Mark Colligan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colligan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Colligan, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Colligan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Heart Clinic of San Antonio502 Madison Oak Dr Ste 310, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 483-8883Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Colligan for many years, he's always been a pleasant and knowledgeable Doctor.
About Dr. Mark Colligan, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1902998347
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Cardiovascular Disease
