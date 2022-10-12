See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Mark Cohen, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (172)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Dr. Mark Cohen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Cohen works at Champaign Dental Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush LLC
    1611 W Harrison St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 432-2302

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dislocated Elbow Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 172 ratings
    Patient Ratings (172)
    5 Star
    (156)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Oct 12, 2022
    I came to this Dr with a previous surgery to my left wrist fracture that went wrong and I was a surgical mess! He expertly diagnosed and set me up for surgical repair of my broken hardware and hand disfigurement…Thank goodness for Doctors that still put others before themselves! I trust this Doctor and refer him to everyone I know.
    Maureen R — Oct 12, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Cohen, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1952380669
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana Hand Center
    • UCSD Medical Center
    • UC San Diego Med Ctr
    • Harvard Medical School
