Dr. Mark Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Cohen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea and University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
-
1
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-8571
-
2
St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea775 S Main St, Chelsea, MI 48118 Directions (734) 936-5738
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
Dr. Cohen was very professional. He was very good at explaining things and very good at listening. He was kind and understanding. His surgical knowledge and skills gave me a better outcome than what I would have had with anyone else.
About Dr. Mark Cohen, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1588605778
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Wash U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Wound Repair, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.