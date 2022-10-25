Dr. Mark E Coggins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coggins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark E Coggins, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark E Coggins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Joan C Edwards School Of Medicine At Marshall University and is affiliated with Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Sentara Rmh Medical Center and Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic.
Dr. Coggins works at
Locations
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Roanoke2331 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 510-6200Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Lexington25 Crossing Ln Ste 2, Lexington, VA 24450 Directions (540) 510-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Sentara Rmh Medical Center
- Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr Coggins today for a consultation regarding back pain. My husband had an appt with him the next day. To save us a 3 hr drive Dr Coggins worked him in today!! We both received the answers we needed. We would follow him anywhere because of his caring attention and professionalism. Would give him and staff higher than a five if able.
About Dr. Mark E Coggins, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1538157359
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Med Center
- Joan C Edwards School Of Medicine At Marshall University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coggins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coggins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coggins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coggins has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coggins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Coggins speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Coggins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coggins.
