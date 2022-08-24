Dr. Mark Clymer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clymer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Clymer, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Clymer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Clymer works at
Locations
Clymer Facial Plastic Surgery1800 Mallory Ln Ste A, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 661-4005
Hospital Affiliations
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am about 5 months post-op on a lower facelift and feeling fantastic! I decided to look into surgery once I turned 40 and realized I was not happy with my profile (double chin even after weight loss and noticeable jowls). I interviewed a handful of surgeons before deciding on Dr. Clymer. His staff was very polite, efficient, and professional and I felt he took the time to educate me about my face and the procedure. Everything went as described on surgery day and healing has been on or ahead of schedule. At this point, my scars are barely noticeable and my chin and jawline look fantastic and very natural, which was the most important aspect to me. Casual acquaintances have mentioned how great I look, but have no idea I had this done. I love how much of a perfectionist Dr. Clymer has been and I would definitely recommend him to anyone who is serious about this procedure (and have!).
About Dr. Mark Clymer, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1881773778
Education & Certifications
- University Rochester
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- University of Iowa
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Clymer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clymer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Clymer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clymer.
