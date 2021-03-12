Overview

Dr. Mark Cline, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rusk, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Medical Center and Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.