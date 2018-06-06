Overview

Dr. Mark Clarkson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. Clarkson works at Raleigh Capitol ENT in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Acute Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.