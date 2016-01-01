Dr. Clarke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Clarke, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Clarke, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Clarke works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Conviva Care Center Ormond Beach420 S Nova Rd Ste 5, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 506-0111
-
2
Conviva Care Center Deland929 N Spring Garden Ave Ste 170, Deland, FL 32720 Directions (386) 738-9144
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clarke?
About Dr. Mark Clarke, MD
- Family Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1477513166
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clarke accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clarke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clarke works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Clarke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clarke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clarke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.