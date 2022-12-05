Dr. Mark Ciaglia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciaglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Ciaglia, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Ciaglia, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and North Houston Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Ciaglia works at
Locations
-
1
Woodlands Center for Special Surgery17450 St Lukes Way Ste 390, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions (936) 242-1437Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- North Houston Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ciaglia?
I had a very good experience with Dr. Ciaglia He is Very Kind and Courteous Treated my Hand Problem Very well
About Dr. Mark Ciaglia, DO
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1063651610
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Albert Einstein
- Lutheran Medical and Trauma Center
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Illinois Wesleyan university
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ciaglia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ciaglia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ciaglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ciaglia works at
Dr. Ciaglia has seen patients for De Quervain's Release and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ciaglia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
250 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciaglia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciaglia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ciaglia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ciaglia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.