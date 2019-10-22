Overview

Dr. Mark Chyna, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Chyna works at MDVIP - Libertyville, Illinois in Libertyville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.