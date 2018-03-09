See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Cerritos, CA
Dr. Mark Chung, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Chung, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Cerritos, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo.

Dr. Chung works at Sleep Lung MD in Cerritos, CA with other offices in Los Alamitos, CA, Yorba Linda, CA and Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Sleep Lung MD
    11821 South St, Cerritos, CA 90703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 991-5679
  2
    M H Maznavi MD
    3791 Katella Ave Ste 103, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3
    Caduceus Medical Group
    18300 Yorba Linda Blvd Ste 204, Yorba Linda, CA 92886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 577-6031
  4
    Huntington Harbour Medical Center
    16843 Algonquin St, Huntington Beach, CA 92649 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 846-6516

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Pulmonary Hypertension

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sleep Terror Disorder
Sleep-Related Rhythmic Movement Disorder
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 09, 2018
    Dr. Chung is now located @ South St. & Pioneer Blvd. In Cerritos, Ca . as well. He specializes in Sleep Medicine and Pulmonary issues at this location. I was referred to him by my Primary Care Physician. I find him very knowledgeable, courteous & efficient. He is the best in my area for sleep apnea, has a great location, free parking, excellent staff. I am very glad to have found him after seeing other Z Sleep Doctors in the past 15 years who seemed to very unsympathetic to patients needs.
    Joe Lissak in Lakewood, CALIFORNIA — Mar 09, 2018
    About Dr. Mark Chung, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    • 1740290378
    Education & Certifications

    • Harbor UCLA
    • Long Beach Va/Uc Irvine
    • New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

