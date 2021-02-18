Overview

Dr. Mark Christensen, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Christensen works at Silver Cross Medical Group in New Lenox, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.