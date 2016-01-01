Overview

Dr. Mark Christ, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Christ works at Uromedix / Division of 21st Century Oncology in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.