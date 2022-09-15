Overview

Dr. Mark Choueiri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital and CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Choueiri works at CAMC Urology in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.