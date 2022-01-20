See All Psychiatrists in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Mark Chofla, DO

Psychiatry
5 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Chofla, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Chofla works at Dr. Mark Chofla, Empathy Therapy in San Francisco, CA with other offices in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Empathy Therapy, California, Virtual Telemedicine
    2211 Post St Ste 300, San Francisco, CA 94115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 832-9635
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
  2. 2
    Empathy Therapy, Oregon, Virtual Telemedicine
    4949 S Macadam Ave Ste 99D, Portland, OR 97239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 832-9635
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Major Depressive Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Comorbid Psychiatric Disorders Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy With Medication Management Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(25)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Mark Chofla, DO

  • Psychiatry
  • English
  • 1447338934
Education & Certifications

  • Los Angeles County General Hospital and University Of Southern California Medical Center
  • Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine
  • University of California at Davis
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Chofla, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chofla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chofla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chofla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Chofla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chofla.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chofla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chofla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

