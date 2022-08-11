Dr. Mark Choe, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Choe, DDS
Overview
Dr. Mark Choe, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Winter Garden, FL.
Dr. Choe works at
Locations
-
1
Hamlin Groves Dental Care16412 New Independence Pkwy Ste 100, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 554-2335Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choe?
From the initial texting conversation with Dr C on a Saturday afternoon to the first appointment on Monday morning, throughout the extraction process and follow up the next week….ALL was A1- TOP NOTCH. Can’t wait for the implant! Recommend Dr Choe to everyone!
About Dr. Mark Choe, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Korean
- 1952592032
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choe works at
Dr. Choe speaks Korean.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Choe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.