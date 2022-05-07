Dr. Mark Chiu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Chiu, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Chiu, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Locations
Santa Fe Office2947 Rodeo Park Dr E, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 983-6613Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chiu was the first doctor to figure out what eye disease I had, and his early intervention helped save my sight. I trust him to do careful and thoughtful exams.
About Dr. Mark Chiu, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Presbyterian Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Ophthalmology
