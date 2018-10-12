Overview

Dr. Mark Chittum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Chittum works at Retina Consultants Southern CO in Colorado Springs, CO with other offices in Pueblo, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.