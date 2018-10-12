Dr. Mark Chittum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chittum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Chittum, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Chittum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Chittum works at
Locations
-
1
Retina Consultants Southern CO2770 N Union Blvd Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 473-9595Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Retina Consultants Southern CO-Pueblo Office3691 Parker Blvd Ste 101, Pueblo, CO 81008 Directions (719) 583-1575
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chittum?
My overall experience with Retina Consultants was excellent. The entire establishment works like a well-oiled machine. My condition, a partially detached retina, required emergency surgery and I got immediate and perfect care. My surgeon, Dr. James Luu, was calm, considerate, caring, and very professional. After my 30 minute surgery another patient who was waiting asked me how it was -- I reassured her by telling her truthfully that it was "a piece of cake"! And I healed in one month!
About Dr. Mark Chittum, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518942572
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chittum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chittum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chittum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chittum works at
Dr. Chittum has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chittum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chittum speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Chittum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chittum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chittum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chittum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.