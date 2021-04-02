Overview

Dr. Mark Chin-Lenn, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Chin-Lenn works at Comprehensive Health & Wellness Center, P.A. in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.