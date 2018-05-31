See All Plastic Surgeons in Fresno, CA
Dr. Mark Chin, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Chin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Chin works at Valley Institute Plastic Sgy in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Institute Plastic Sgy
    6175 N Fresno St Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 435-9646

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Mark Chin, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1285744672
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Chin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chin works at Valley Institute Plastic Sgy in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chin’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

